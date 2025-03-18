The biggest challenge for Rajat Patidar would be to battle with his own 'insecurities' as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, felt former South African cricketer AB de Villiers. After Faf du Plessis left RCB last year, rumours were rife that Virat Kohli might return as the RCB skipper in IPL 2025.

However, to everyone's surprise, the franchise announced Rajat Patidar as the skipper of the side for the 18th season of IPL. AB de Villiers, who has spent a season with Rajat Patidar in 2021, opined that the biggest challenge for the Indian would be dealing with self-doubt while stepping into the shoes of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

“His biggest challenge will be insecurity, stepping into the big boots of the past captains like Faf and Virat.. having Virat around and constantly almost doubting yourself,” AB de Villiers said at Star Sports Press Room show on Tuesday.

"He needs to stay true to who he is and not try to captain like Virat or like Faf. And use the experience of Virat, use the experience of Andy Flower and some of the other players," added the South African. In the process, Rajat Patidar became eighth RCB captain.

RCB lack X-factor spinner: AB de Villiers Unlike the previous seasons, RCB didn't go the superstar way. Instead during the IPL 2025 mega auction, they picked players suitable for certain slots, thus making a balanced side as ever. However, RCB are still lacking an X-factor spinner that AB de Villiers too mentoined about.

“They're only lacking an X-factor spinner, right? Krunal Pandya is a wonderful spinner. We've seen him over the years perform very consistently and he can chip in with the bat as well. They have some other options as well,” he said.