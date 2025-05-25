Subscribe

IPL 2025: Who has more wins in the GT vs CSK rivalry? Full head to head record

IPL 2025: Table toppers GT have a great chance to cement top spot before the IPL 2025 playoffs with a win today against bottom side CSK at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated25 May 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Gujarat Titans players during a practice session ahead of their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans players during a practice session ahead of their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings(PTI)

The Gujarat Titans welcome the Chennai Super Kings in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League, the first match of today's double header. This is the final league fixture for both teams.

Also Read | GT vs CSK: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, pitch report, weather forecast

GT have faced CSK 7 times in the history of the IPL since their inception and the home side have the slightest of advantages in this rivalry.

Ahead of today's blockbuster encounter in Ahmedabad, we take a look at some key stats in the GT vs CSK rivalry.

Also Read | ‘If you aren't able to do it…walk away’: Srikkanth comes harsh on Dhoni

GT vs CSK: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 7

GT wins: 4

CSK wins: 3

Last result: GT won by 35 runs (May 10, 2024)

GT vs CSK: Head-to-head record at the Narendra Modi stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 3

GT wins: 2

CSK wins: 1

Last result: GT won by 35 runs (May 10, 2024)

GT's record at the Narendra Modi stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 22

Wins: 13

Losses: 9

Highest Score: 233/3 vs Mumbai Indians (May 26, 2023) - GT won by 62 runs

Lowest Score: 89/10 vs Delhi Capitals (April 17, 2024) - DC won by 6 wickets

GT vs CSK: Most Runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Innings: 7, Runs: 350, Average: 50.00, Strike Rate: 142.27, 92

Shubman Gill (GT) - Innings: 7, Runs: 274, Average: 39.14, Strike Rate: 159.30, Highest Score: 104

B Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Innings: 4, Runs: 258, Average: 64.50, Strike Rate: 176.71, Highest Score: 103

GT vs CSK: Most Wickets

Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 9, Economy Rate: 8.93, Average:14.88, Best Figures: 3/31

Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 8, Economy Rate: 9.40, Average: 31.75, Best Figures: 2/26

Mohammed Shami (GT) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 6.57, Average: 17.85, Best Figures: 2/19

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

