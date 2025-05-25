Subscribe

IPL 2025: Who has more wins in the SRH vs KKR rivalry? Full head to head record

IPL 2025: Despite today's match at the Arun Jaitley stadium being a deadrubber, SRH could leapfrog defending champions KKR with a win today in the national capital. SRH are behind KKR by only a point. 

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published25 May 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have put on a disappointing defence of their title in IPL 2025
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have put on a disappointing defence of their title in IPL 2025(PTI)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders complete their Indian Premier League season 2025 with a clash at the Arun Jaitley stadium later today.

Advertisement

Match 68 of IPL 2025 will be a dead rubber as neither team is progressing through to the semifinals.

However, SRH could leapfrog the defending champions with a win today in the national capital.

Also Read | SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, pitch report and more

SRH are currently eight in the table with 11 points from 13 matches while defending champions KKR are a spot above with one more point from the same number of matches.

This is the first time the two sides are meeting at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Ahead of today's game, we take a look at the key stats in the SRH vs KKR rivalry in the IPL.

SRH vs KKR: Head-to-head record in the IPL

Total matches played: 29

SRH wins: 9

KKR wins: 19

Advertisement

Tied : 1

Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 80 Runs (April 3, 2025)

Also Read | IPL 2025 playoffs; Can PBKS still finish in the top two? details inside

SRH's record at the Arun Jaitley stadium in the IPL

Total matches played: 12

Wins: 8

Losses: 4

Highest Score: 266/7 vs Delhi Capitals (April 20, 2024) - SRH won by 67 runs

Lowest Score: 132/7 vs Rajasthan Royals (May 22, 2013) - RR won by 4 wickets

SRH vs KKR: Most Runs

David Warner (SRH) - Innings: 15, Runs: 619, Average: 44.21, Strike Rate: 148.79, Highest Score: 126

Nitish Rana (KKR) - Innings: 14, Runs: 492, Average: 35.14, Strike Rate: 139.77, Highest Score: 80

Manish Pandey (SRH/KKR) - Innings: 15, Runs: 438, Average: 39.81, Strike Rate: 125.50, Highest Score: 61*

Advertisement

SRH vs KKR: Most Wickets

Andre Russell (KKR) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 25, Economy Rate: 9.32, Average: 15.60, Best Figures: 3/19

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 25, Wickets: 24, Economy Rate: 8.41, Average: 31.54, Best Figures: 3/19

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 26, Wickets: 15, Economy Rate: 6.58, Average: 43.86, Best Figures: 3/26

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: Who has more wins in the SRH vs KKR rivalry? Full head to head record
Read Next Story