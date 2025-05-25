IPL 2025: Who has more wins in the SRH vs KKR rivalry? Full head to head record

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders complete their Indian Premier League season 2025 with a clash at the Arun Jaitley stadium later today.

Advertisement

Match 68 of IPL 2025 will be a dead rubber as neither team is progressing through to the semifinals.

However, SRH could leapfrog the defending champions with a win today in the national capital.

SRH are currently eight in the table with 11 points from 13 matches while defending champions KKR are a spot above with one more point from the same number of matches.

This is the first time the two sides are meeting at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Ahead of today's game, we take a look at the key stats in the SRH vs KKR rivalry in the IPL.

SRH vs KKR: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 29

SRH wins: 9

KKR wins: 19

Advertisement

Tied : 1

Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 80 Runs (April 3, 2025)

SRH's record at the Arun Jaitley stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 12

Wins: 8

Losses: 4

Highest Score: 266/7 vs Delhi Capitals (April 20, 2024) - SRH won by 67 runs

Lowest Score: 132/7 vs Rajasthan Royals (May 22, 2013) - RR won by 4 wickets

SRH vs KKR: Most Runs David Warner (SRH) - Innings: 15, Runs: 619, Average: 44.21, Strike Rate: 148.79, Highest Score: 126

Nitish Rana (KKR) - Innings: 14, Runs: 492, Average: 35.14, Strike Rate: 139.77, Highest Score: 80

Manish Pandey (SRH/KKR) - Innings: 15, Runs: 438, Average: 39.81, Strike Rate: 125.50, Highest Score: 61*

Advertisement

SRH vs KKR: Most Wickets Andre Russell (KKR) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 25, Economy Rate: 9.32, Average: 15.60, Best Figures: 3/19

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 25, Wickets: 24, Economy Rate: 8.41, Average: 31.54, Best Figures: 3/19

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 26, Wickets: 15, Economy Rate: 6.58, Average: 43.86, Best Figures: 3/26