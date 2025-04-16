IPL 2025; Who’s leading the orange cap race, purple cap race and points table after DC vs RR clash?

IPL 2025; LSG's Nicholas Pooran leads the orange cap race with 357 runs. He is also the leading six-hitter of the tournament with 31 sixes. CSK's Noor Ahmad continues to lead the purple cap race with 12 wickets from 7 matches. DC move to the top of the table after their super over win against RR

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated16 Apr 2025, 11:57 PM IST
Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc bowled a great 20th over against Rajasthan Royals to force a super over. Starc conceded 11 runs in the super over. DC batters KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chased the target in 4 balls(PTI)

The league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is approaching the halfway mark. DC moved to the top of the table after defeating RR in the first super over in IPL since 2021. Let's have a look at the leaderboards.

LSG pair dominate orange cap race

LSG batters Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh occupy the first and third place in the orange cap race. Nicholas Pooran has scored 357 runs from 7 matches, whereas Mitchell Marsh has 295 runs from 6 innings. GT opener Sai Sudharsan occupies the 2nd place with 329 runs. All three batters have scored 4 half centuries. Pooran is also the leading six-hitter with 31 sixes. Indian stars Shreyas Iyer (250 runs) and Virat Kohli (248 runs) complete the top five.

Most runs, IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 357 runs

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 329 runs

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 295 runs

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 250 runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 248 runs

Left-arm bowlers dominate purple cap race

CSK's Noor Ahmad leads the purple cap race with 12 wickets. He is joined by Kuldeep Yadav, another left-arm wrist spinner in the 2nd place with 11 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad's CSK teammate and LSG's Shardul Thakur, too have picked up 11 wickets. 7 bowlers - 6 Indians & 1 overseas bowler - have taken 10 wickets each. 9 of the top 11 wicket-takers are Indians in IPL 2025.

Most wickets, IPL 2025

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - 12 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 11 wickets

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - 11 wickets

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - 11 wickets

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - 10 wickets

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - 10 wickets

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - 10 wickets

Sai Kishore (GT) - 10 wickets

Hardik Pandya (MI) - 10 wickets

Harshit Rana (KKR) - 10 wickets

Mitchell Starc (DC) - 10 wickets

Points table: Traffic jam at 8 points and 4 points

Delhi Capitals (DC) moved to the top of the points table with their super over win against Rajasthan Royals. DC have taken 10 points from their 6 matches (5 wins). 

Gujarat Titans (2nd), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3rd) and Punjab Kings (4th) have taken 8 points from 6 matches with 4 wins. Lucknow Super Giants (5th) have 8 points from 7 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders (6th) are the only team with 6 points (7 matches)

Four teams - MI, RR, CSK and SRH - have taken 4 points. Rajasthan Royals (8th) and Chennai Super Kings (10th) have played 7 matches for their 4 points, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad (9th) and Mumbai Indians (7th) have played 6 matches for their 2 wins (4 points)

Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17 (Thursday).

 

First Published:16 Apr 2025, 11:57 PM IST
