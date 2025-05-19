IPL 2025: Actual reason why Kollywood's 'Pathu Thala' hero Simbu wants to play Virat Kohli in India cricketer's biopic

Kollywood actor Silambarasan TR expressed his desire to play Virat Kohli in his biopic, should a movie be made in honour of the former Indian Test batsman.

Simbu, as he is fondly known, said so in a recent promotional event after he was asked for his reaction to Royal Challenger Bengaluru talisman's choice of his favourite song.

Kohli's love for Simbu song Earlier in May, the RCB superstar was asked what his his current favourite song was, to which he smiling replied, “You will be shocked.”

The 36-year-old picked out his phone and played the song ‘Nee Singam Dhan’ from the 2023 Tamil film Pathu Thala, in which Simbu plays a lead role.

After the video went viral and caught Simbu's attention, the Kollywood actor, who also features in the song, shared the clip featuring Kohli on his own social media.

When Simbu was asked about the clip at a recent event, he expressed his desire to play Kohli in a biopic, and stated that many people think the actor resembles the 36-year-old Indian cricket star.

Also Read | Virat Kohli should be given Bharat Ratna, says former CSK star

The Indian batting great recently retired from the Test team after an outstanding career that spanned 123 matches over a 14-year period. The right hand batsman amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.90 and has 30 Test centuries to his name, which include seven double centuries.

He has the record for hitting the most Test double tons as a captain.

Perfect match? It is interesting to note that Simbu does share a few similarities with Kohli. The Kollywood actor has similar facial features and has a physique that is quite close to the RCB star.

Also Read | Virat Kohli to play county cricket in England? more details inside

But the biggest similarity is the fiery personality, which both people possess in abundance.