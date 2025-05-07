IPL 2025: Why Venkatesh Iyer isn't playing during KKR vs CSK clash at Eden Gardens? Ajinkya Rahane spills the beans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were forced to drop Venkatesh Iyer from the playing XI in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday after the ₹23.75 crore buy suffered a hand injury. The all-rounder has a got a few stitches on his left hand.

In the absence of Iyer, Manish Pandey gets a chance in the playing XI for the first time in this edition of IPL. "The last two games were really good for us. Just one change, Venkatesh Iyer misses out due to stitches, Manish Pandey comes in," KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said after opting to bat first. On the other hand, CSK also made two changes.