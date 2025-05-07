IPL 2025: Why Venkatesh Iyer isn't playing during KKR vs CSK clash at Eden Gardens? Ajinkya Rahane spills the beans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were forced to drop Venkatesh Iyer from the playing XI in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday after the ₹23.75 crore buy suffered a hand injury. The all-rounder has a got a few stitches on his left hand.
In the absence of Iyer, Manish Pandey gets a chance in the playing XI for the first time in this edition of IPL. "The last two games were really good for us. Just one change, Venkatesh Iyer misses out due to stitches, Manish Pandey comes in," KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said after opting to bat first. On the other hand, CSK also made two changes.
Devon Conway, who missed a few games, came back for CSK, replacing Shaik Rasheed, while Urvil Patel made his debut in place of Sam Curran.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap