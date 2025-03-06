With the Indian Premier League 2025 all set to begin from March 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as replacement for the injured Brydon Carse.

Earlier, Carse was ruled out of the TATA IPL 2025 due to a toe injury which he suffered during England's Champions Trophy campaign and was ruled out after the Australia game.

The 29-year-old Carse, who was signed up at his base price of ₹1 crore by SRH, will now be replaced by South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder, who will join SRH for ₹75 lakh.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked Wiaan Mulder as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Carse is ruled out of the TATA IPL 2025 due to an injury and his replacement Mulder, who is an all-rounder, will join SRH for INR 75 Lakh,” IPL statement said.

Wiaan Mulder stats: As per stats, Mulder has played 11 T20Is in addition to 18 Tests and 25 ODIs. He has picked 60 wickets in international cricket and has scored 970 international runs.

He has been a solid white-ball all-rounder for Proteas, scoring 276 runs in 20 ODI innings at an average of 18.40 with two half-centuries. He also took 22 wickets at an average of 35.13, with best figures of 3/25.

In 11 T20Is, he has made 105 runs at an average of 17.50, with best score of 36. He has also taken eight wickets at an average of 24.37.

In 128 T20s, Mulder has made 2,172 runs at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 132.92, with 12 fifties. His best score is 83*. He has also taken 67 wickets at an average of 28.97, with the best figures of 4/14.

It'll be his first time in the IPL for Wiaan Mulder. Earlier, in last season, SRH emerged as runners-up and will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with an afternoon home game against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.