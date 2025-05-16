IPL 2025: Will Jacks confirms India return for Mumbai Indians but will miss playoffs - Full details

England all-rounder Will Jacks has ended specualtion of his availability for the Indian Premier League with an Instagram story.

The Mumbai Indians player will return for the remainder of IPL 2025 in what will be a major boost for the five-time champions.

He will, however, return home once the league stage finishes as he will be part of England's white ball home series against the West Indies.

England hosts the Windies for three One Day Internationals, which begins on May 29, and three T20s on June 6, 8, and 10.

The all-rounder took to social media to confirm his return to India as he published a picture of his Dubai-Mumbai business class ticket on his Instagram.

MI looks for replacements Jacks is not the only player to not make himself available for MI in the playoffs as the five-time champions will lose Ryan Rickelton too after the league stage.

The South African will leave for England to join up with his national side as they take on Australia in the World Test Championship, which begins on June 11 at Lord's cricket ground.

So, MI have approached English duo Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson as replacements for Jacks and Rickelton, respectively, should the Mumbai franchise qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

MI IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the IPl 2025 points table with 14 points from 12 matches. They must ideally win both of their remaining matches to have a confirmed berth in the Playoffs.

They first play fifth-placed Delhi Capitals on May 21, 7:30 pm, at the Wankhede stadium, and round off their league stage with a game against the Punjab Kings on May 26, 7:30 pm, at the Sawai Mansingh stadium.

