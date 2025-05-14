IPL 2025: Will overseas cricketers be punished for withdrawing mid-way despite resumption? What does BCCI rules say?

The 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to restart after a one-week pause due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan across the border area. With both countries announcing ceasefire and the life returning to normalcy, the BCCI decided to resume the league on May 17 across six venues.

The India-Pakistan issue has impacted largely the overseas players who went home to their respective countries and are in dilemma to return back for the rest of the tournament. The IPL 2025 final will be played on June 3, the venue of which is still undecided.

To add to that, revised dates of IPL 2025 is also coinciding with the England's tour of West Indies starting on May 29 while Australia and South Africa are also to begin preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from June 11.

Among the confirmed who aren't returning back are Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk and England Jamie Overton. Fraser-McGurk's fellow Delhi Capitals teammate Mitchell Starc is also unlikely to return.

Why Fraser-McGurk, Overton won't face ban? In that case, the question arises, will the overseas players who wish not to return and withdraw midway face punishment? According to the new IPL rules put into place before the season began, any player who withdraws from IPL 2025 after being bought in the mega auction last year, will face a two-year ban.

England's Harry Brook became a victim of that very rule since he withdrew after being bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crores. However in this case, neither Fraser-McGurk nor Overton will face any ban due to a clause in their contract named ‘force majeure’.

What is force majeure clause? A contractual clause, force majeure excuses individuals/parties from fulfilling their contracts in case of an event that is beyond their control.