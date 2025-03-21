The throng starts from a kilometre and a half away three hours before the match begins. It always starts this way in Chennai, and it will be the same in IPL 2025 too. It will be that way even when all the IPL 2025 tickets for Chennai Super Kings’ games are sold out, because this is MS Dhoni country. They’ll be standing under the baking Chennai sun, reflected in the sea of yellow t-shirts around Chepauk. There’s a ‘Dhoni 7’ in blue across those jerseys. Blazing sun in blue skies above, blue Dhoni in a sea of yellow below. And every year, the energy below threatens to outshine the intensity above.

The IPL 2025 schedule has CSK taking on Mumbai Indians first up. It’s a blockbuster clash, but nothing compared to the homage that the city pays to its favourite adopted son. And it’s not just Chennai, seemingly all of the IPL wants Dhoni to continue playing.

Definitely not, to ‘One Last Time’ Every year since IPL 2020, the cricket world has wondered if this is the last they’ll see of Dhoni as a player. Asked then if this was his last time in CSK yellow, Dhoni smiled, “Definitely not”. It was a reasonable question then because Dhoni had quit international cricket. It was a reasonable question in 2021, when he led CSK to yet another title.



It seemed a reasonable question in 2022, when Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, only to be reinstalled halfway through the season. Then, in 2023, when it could have been a fairytale finish with a fifth IPL title. At the start of IPL 2024, the captaincy was given to Ruturaj Gaikwad. This was surely the precursor to a farewell season? The ageing icon, shepherding the young gun before walking into the sunset?

As Dhoni has proved time and again, reasonable questions don’t apply to him. They’re for ordinary people. And this year, he turned up to CSK’s first day of practice with a t-shirt that had ‘One last time’ written on it, in Morse code. In previous years, the speculation from Dhoni was from the outside. He never indicated he was done. This year, has he thrown us all a direct hint? It might well be. But don’t be surprised if Dhoni dons the CSK yellow in 2026 too.

The incredible Dhoni love among fans The CSK faithful will certainly hope so. The most loyal fanbase in the IPL have been cheering the opposition in home games. Not all the time, only when CSK’s batting is drawing to a close and they’re going well. That’s because they want a wicket to fall. Because that’s when Dhoni will walk in.

Although we use ‘walk’ loosely. There is a wall of sound so deafening when he makes his entrance, that it could well power him to the crease on air. If you’re among the crowd at Chepauk for that moment, prepare to hear a ringing in your ears for half an hour after the moment. Yes it is that loud, I’ve tried it.

Dhoni, and his worth in the CSK XI It almost seems superfluous to then ask what Dhoni does on the field. Luckily for CSK, his skills are undimmed. They should not be, because he doesn’t play through the rest of the year, but as we’ve established, reasonable norms don’t apply here. In IPL 2024, Dhoni walked in mostly towards the end, and he walloped 161 runs in 73 balls, at a strike rate of 220.5. That was his highest ever in an IPL season. His previous highest was 182.5, in 2023. Who would bet against him going still further this year?

His glovework might not have the electricity of his halcyon days, but it’s still more than acceptable. In short, Dhoni the player is worth his spot in the side. He can bat late, use muscle memory and power, and give the innings a stirring finishing kick, because CSK have – as always – constructed a squad with depth.

And that is apart from the obvious nous he brings as one of the best cricket brains in the business.