IPL 2025: Will Virats slog-sweep work against CSKs spin duo of Noor-Ashwin?

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, it will be a contest between two of the Indian cricket's greatest: RCB's Virat Kohli and CSK's 'Thala' MS Dhoni.

During this clash of titans between Dhoni and Virat, the latter's spin game against Afghan sensation Noor Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin will attract many eyeballs. Whether the star batter utilises his slog sweep against these two and keeps the scoreboard ticking would be something that would make the match must watch.

Virat holds a fine record against CSK, having made 1,053 runs in 33 matches and 32 innings at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of over 126, with nine fifties and the best score of 90*.

However, the spin-friendly conditions and CSK's home advantage at Chepauk dilutes Virat's record at the venue heavily and the intimidation factor from his batting wears off considerably. At the den of five-time champions, Virat has scored just 383 runs in 13 matches at an average of just 29.46 and a strike rate of over 111, with two fifties and the best score of 58.

His last game at Chepauk was the 2024 season opener against CSK, where he struggled in a 20-ball 21 run knock, during which he hit just one six before being removed by Mustafizur Rahman.

His last outing against CSK at Bengaluru saw him peel off an aggressive 47 in just 29 balls, with three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of over 162. His knock contributed in a memorable win for RCB, their sixth on trot, which helped them reach playoffs after a horror first half of the season, which saw them win just one game in eight.

However, Virat's recent improvements in spin suggest he could take an aggressive route against Noor and Ashwin.

The 2024 IPL saw Virat taking the game on against spinners, even in middle overs, utilising the slog sweep against them. In 13 innings, Virat scored 292 runs in 213 balls against spin, striking at a much-improved strike rate of 137.08, at an average of 58.50, being dismissed five times. He scored 17 boundaries and 15 sixes (out of his total 38) against spin.

This was a noticeable improvement in his spin game. He struck at just over 113 with 17 fours and four sixes in IPL 2023 and fared poorly in the 2022 season, with a strike rate of 108 and five sixes against spin.

Against Noor in the T20s, Virat has faced off in four innings, scoring 58 in 40 balls at a strike rate of 145.00, seven fours and a six. He has been dismissed by Noor once.