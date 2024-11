IPL 2025: 3 new names added in mega auction; check complete list of 577 players to go under hammer in Saudi Arabia

A total of 577 players from around the world will be up for sale in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction that will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Among the 577, 367 are Indians while 210 are overseas. The IPL 2025 mega auction will have 319 Indian uncapped players. A total of 204 slots are up for grabs while 70 spots are reserved for foreign players. ₹2 crore is the top base price in the IPL 2025 mega auction with 81 players choosing the highest bracket.