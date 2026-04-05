IPL 2026: Aiden Markram puts preference right amid Rishabh Pant batting position debate at LSG; ‘I enjoy opening’

Aiden Markram has set his preferences right, stating he enjoys opening the batting, especially in the shortest format of the game, after being dropped down the order against Delhi Capitals in their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) opener. Markram, who forged a successful opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was dropped to no.3 in order to accommodate Rishabh Pant at the top.

With every delivery a challenge for batters in T20s, opening the batting gives an individual a more time and a license to know exactly what the opposition is thinking upfront, something that the South African agreed to. When asked about the difference between opening the batting and at no.3, Markram admitted “there is a slight difference.”

“Naturally, opening, you kind of know exactly what to expect upfront, how they're going to attack you,” Markram to the broadcasters just before LSG's away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. “At number three some 3-4 overs into the innings, some things pan out and maybe you don't get quite what you expected,” added the right-handed explosive batter.

Although Markram enjoys batting in the top three, he inclined towards the opening position. “But, I enjoy opening. I enjoy top three, especially in this format of the game. I think it's nice to try to bat as much as you can out there in the middle,” added Markram.

The Markram-Marsh duo was the second-most successful opening pair in IPL 2025, with 574 runs in 12 innings together, including one hundred-plus stand and four fifty-plus stands. With Pant opening the batting, it certainly disrupted the opening combination.

Should Rishabh Pant bat at No.3? Opening the innings against Delhi Capitals, Pant could manage just seven runs before being run out in the most unluckiest manner. Although the LSG skipper called his batting position at the top a “50-50 call”, but confirmed that he will bat in the top three. Pant had opened the innings for LSG only once in IPL when Marsh was unavailable.

It must be noted that Pant had not opened in T20s since November 2022. Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis felt that Pant should bat at one down to maximise his impact in the shortest format. "Maybe there is an opportunity for Pant to bat at number three," Du Plessis had said in JioStar.

"The numbers suggest that for him to be the best player he can be, number three looks good. I see him batting at number three for LSG this season with Nicholas Pooran sliding down to number four.

“Looking at LSG's 2026 auction and their strategy around who they signed, you look at that top-heavy batting line-up - Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Pooran are the main ones alongside Pant,” he added.