IPL 2026 auction: Venkatesh Iyer to Cameron Green to Rachin Ravindra - Likely list of players at ₹2 crore base price

As the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to woo the fans with their brilliant display against South Africa, all franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are gearing up for the mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Unlike the mega auction, the IPL 2026 mini auction will be a one-day affair.

Although the official list is yet to come, according to a Cricbuzz report, there are atleast more than 40 players, who have registered for the IPL 2026 auction with a maximum base price of ₹2 crore. Only two Indians are in that bracket - Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi.

According to the report, the 13-page excel sheet has exactly 1355 players with 1062 Indians and 293 overseas players. The list is further to be pruned with a final list to expected to be announced soon. Below is the likely list of players listed at the highest base price.

Likely list of players at ₹ 2 crore base price for IPL 2026 auction

Country Player India Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer Afghanistan Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq Australia Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Ben Cutting, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman England Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith New Zealand Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra South Africa Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese Sri Lanka Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana West Indies Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Earlier, during the IPL 2026 Retention, a total of 173 players were retained, which included 49 foreign names. During the IPL 2026 auction, to be held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a combined purse of ₹237.55 crore will be available, for 77 slops to be filled.

Each team is allowed to have a maximum of 25 players. Among the franchises, IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings retained a maximum number of players - 21. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and 2022 winners Gujarat Titans have retained 20 players each.

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have the highest purse ₹64.3 crore and will have to fill 13 slots with six overseas spots to fill. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will enter the auction with the second-biggest purse of ₹43.4 crore.

Squad Size, salary purse before IPL 2026 auction