IPL 2026 auction: Venkatesh Iyer to Cameron Green to Rachin Ravindra - Likely list of players at ₹2 crore base price

Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering 23.75 crores in the previous auction, has been released by the franchise during the IPL 2026 Retentions. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has listed himself at 2 crore.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Dec 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer bowls during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2025 match against Bihar.
Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer bowls during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2025 match against Bihar. (PTI)

As the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to woo the fans with their brilliant display against South Africa, all franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are gearing up for the mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Unlike the mega auction, the IPL 2026 mini auction will be a one-day affair.

Although the official list is yet to come, according to a Cricbuzz report, there are atleast more than 40 players, who have registered for the IPL 2026 auction with a maximum base price of 2 crore. Only two Indians are in that bracket - Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi.

According to the report, the 13-page excel sheet has exactly 1355 players with 1062 Indians and 293 overseas players. The list is further to be pruned with a final list to expected to be announced soon. Below is the likely list of players listed at the highest base price.

Likely list of players at 2 crore base price for IPL 2026 auction

CountryPlayer
IndiaRavi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer
AfghanistanMujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq
AustraliaSean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Ben Cutting, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith
BangladeshMustafizur Rahman
EnglandGus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith
New ZealandFinn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, William O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra
South AfricaGerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese
Sri LankaWanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
West IndiesJason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Earlier, during the IPL 2026 Retention, a total of 173 players were retained, which included 49 foreign names. During the IPL 2026 auction, to be held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, a combined purse of 237.55 crore will be available, for 77 slops to be filled.

Each team is allowed to have a maximum of 25 players. Among the franchises, IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings retained a maximum number of players - 21. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and 2022 winners Gujarat Titans have retained 20 players each.

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have the highest purse 64.3 crore and will have to fill 13 slots with six overseas spots to fill. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will enter the auction with the second-biggest purse of 43.4 crore.

Squad Size, salary purse before IPL 2026 auction

FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal money spent (in Rs)Salary cap available (in Rs)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
Chennai Super Kings16481.643.494
Delhi Capitals173103.221.885
Gujarat Titans204112.112.954
Kolkata Knight Riders12260.764.3136
Lucknow Super Giants194102.0522.9564
Mumbai Indians207122.252.7551
Punjab Kings216113.511.542
Royal Challengers Bengaluru176108.616.482
Rajasthan Royals167108.9516.0591
Sunrisers Hyderabad15699.525.5102
 
 
