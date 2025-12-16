IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Fates of 77 players to be decided today; Spotlight on Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer

Live Updates

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Dec 2025, 09:54:23 AM IST
IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: The bidding starts at 2:30 PM IST.
IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: The bidding starts at 2:30 PM IST.

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Fates of 77 lucky players will be decided on Tuesday when the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction kicks off on Tuesday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from 2:30 PM IST. A total of 1390 players had registered for the auction before the Governing Council pruned down the final list to 350 initially. Upon request from the franchises, the IPL Governing Council added 19 more names to the list.

A combined purse of 237.55 crore will be spent by all the franchises, with Mumbai Indians having minimum influence with just 2/75 crore left in their tank. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are expected to do heavy shopping with 64.30 crore and 43.40 crore left in their remaining purse respectively.

Cameron Green is expected to pocket a hefty pay-cheque as the Australian all-rounder will go under the hammer in the first set. Among the Indians, All eyes will be Venkatesh Iyer too, who was bought for 23.75 crore in previous year's auction.

IPL 2026 auction: Remaining purse for all teams

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 43.40 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 21.80 crore

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 12.90 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 64.30 crore

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 22.95 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 2.75 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 11.5 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 16.05 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 16.4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 25.5 crore

Follow updates here:
16 Dec 2025, 09:54:04 AM IST

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: List of 19 players added into the list

Manisankar Murasingh (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Chikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Ethan Bosch (Rs. 75 lakh), Virandeep Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs. 30 lakh), K.L. Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Rahul Raj Namala (Rs. 30 lakh), Chris Green (Rs. 75 lakh), Virat Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripuresh Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Kyle Verreynne (Rs. 1.25 crore), Blessing Muzarabani (Rs. 75 lakh), Ben Sears (Rs. 1.50 crore), Rajesh Mohanty (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Samal (Rs. 30 lakh), Saransh Jain (Rs. 30 lakh), Sooraj Sangaraju (Rs. 30 lakh), Tanmay Agarwal (Rs. 30 lakh).

16 Dec 2025, 09:53:47 AM IST

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: 19 players added to final auction list

Initially the IPL Governing Council had published a final list of 350 players. But a day before the auction, 19 more players were added, with Abhimanyu Easwaran being the most prominent name.

16 Dec 2025, 09:50:12 AM IST

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: How many slots to be filled?

A maximum of 237.55 crore can be spent during the IPL 2026 auction for the 77 vacant slots.

16 Dec 2025, 09:48:59 AM IST

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Where the event is taking place?

After a successful auction last time in Jeddah, the IPL auction moves to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this time. The IPL 2026 auction starts at 2:30 PM IST.

16 Dec 2025, 09:48:59 AM IST

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 auction from Abu Dhabi.

