IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Fates of 77 players to be decided today; Spotlight on Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Fates of 77 lucky players will be decided on Tuesday when the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction kicks off on Tuesday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from 2:30 PM IST. A total of 1390 players had registered for the auction before the Governing Council pruned down the final list to 350 initially. Upon request from the franchises, the IPL Governing Council added 19 more names to the list.

A combined purse of ₹237.55 crore will be spent by all the franchises, with Mumbai Indians having minimum influence with just ₹2/75 crore left in their tank. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are expected to do heavy shopping with ₹64.30 crore and ₹43.40 crore left in their remaining purse respectively.

Cameron Green is expected to pocket a hefty pay-cheque as the Australian all-rounder will go under the hammer in the first set. Among the Indians, All eyes will be Venkatesh Iyer too, who was bought for ₹23.75 crore in previous year's auction.

IPL 2026 auction: Remaining purse for all teams

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - ₹43.40 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) - ₹21.80 crore

Gujarat Titans (GT) - ₹12.90 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 64.30 crore

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 22.95 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) - ₹2.75 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - ₹11.5 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - ₹16.05 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - ₹16.4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - ₹25.5 crore