IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Fates of 77 players to be decided today; Spotlight on Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE Updates: Fates of 77 lucky players will be decided on Tuesday when the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction kicks off on Tuesday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from 2:30 PM IST. A total of 1390 players had registered for the auction before the Governing Council pruned down the final list to 350 initially. Upon request from the franchises, the IPL Governing Council added 19 more names to the list.
A combined purse of ₹237.55 crore will be spent by all the franchises, with Mumbai Indians having minimum influence with just ₹2/75 crore left in their tank. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are expected to do heavy shopping with ₹64.30 crore and ₹43.40 crore left in their remaining purse respectively.
Cameron Green is expected to pocket a hefty pay-cheque as the Australian all-rounder will go under the hammer in the first set. Among the Indians, All eyes will be Venkatesh Iyer too, who was bought for ₹23.75 crore in previous year's auction.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - ₹43.40 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC) - ₹21.80 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT) - ₹12.90 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 64.30 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 22.95 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI) - ₹2.75 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS) - ₹11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - ₹16.05 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - ₹16.4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - ₹25.5 crore
Manisankar Murasingh (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Chikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Ethan Bosch (Rs. 75 lakh), Virandeep Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs. 30 lakh), K.L. Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Rahul Raj Namala (Rs. 30 lakh), Chris Green (Rs. 75 lakh), Virat Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripuresh Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Kyle Verreynne (Rs. 1.25 crore), Blessing Muzarabani (Rs. 75 lakh), Ben Sears (Rs. 1.50 crore), Rajesh Mohanty (Rs. 30 lakh), Swastik Samal (Rs. 30 lakh), Saransh Jain (Rs. 30 lakh), Sooraj Sangaraju (Rs. 30 lakh), Tanmay Agarwal (Rs. 30 lakh).
Initially the IPL Governing Council had published a final list of 350 players. But a day before the auction, 19 more players were added, with Abhimanyu Easwaran being the most prominent name.
A maximum of ₹237.55 crore can be spent during the IPL 2026 auction for the 77 vacant slots.
After a successful auction last time in Jeddah, the IPL auction moves to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this time. The IPL 2026 auction starts at 2:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 auction from Abu Dhabi.