IPL 2026 auction player list updated Live: Complete list of players sold & unsold today for 10 teams with salaries

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Dec 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Cameron Green was bought for KKR for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction.
Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after the Australian all-rounder was stolen by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday for a whopping 25.20 crore.

Full list of sold players in IPL 2026 auction

PlayerBase price (Rs)Sold for (Rs)Team
David Miller2 Cr2 CrDelhi Capitals
Cameron Green2 Cr25.20 CrKolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer2 Cr7 CrRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Quinton de Kock1 Cr1 CrMumbai Indians
Wanindu Hasaranga2 Cr2 CrLucknow Super Giants
Finn Allen2 Cr2 CrKolkata Knight Riders
Ben Duckett2 Cr2 CrDelhi Capitals

However, interestingly, the likes of Devon Conway, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw were among the notable names who failed to attract any franchise. Rachin Ravindra and Jake-Fraser McGurk had the same fate too.

Full list of unsold players at IPL 2026 auction

Player NameBase Price ( )
Liam Livingstone2 Crore
Devon Conway2 Crore
Prithvi Shaw75 Lakh
Sarfaraz Khan75 Lakh
Rachin Ravindra2 Crore
Jonny Bairstow1 Crore
Deepak Hooda75 Lakh
KS Bharat75 Lakh
Gus Atkinson2 Crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk2 Crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz1 Crore
Jamie Smith2 Crore
Wiaan Mulder1 Crore
