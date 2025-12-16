IPL 2026 auction player list updated Live: Complete list of players sold & unsold today for 10 teams with salaries

Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after the Australian all-rounder was stolen by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday for a whopping ₹25.20 crore.
|Player
|Base price (Rs)
|Sold for (Rs)
|Team
|David Miller
|2 Cr
|2 Cr
|Delhi Capitals
|Cameron Green
|2 Cr
|25.20 Cr
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Venkatesh Iyer
|2 Cr
|7 Cr
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Quinton de Kock
|1 Cr
|1 Cr
|Mumbai Indians
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|2 Cr
|2 Cr
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Finn Allen
|2 Cr
|2 Cr
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ben Duckett
|2 Cr
|2 Cr
|Delhi Capitals
However, interestingly, the likes of Devon Conway, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw were among the notable names who failed to attract any franchise. Rachin Ravindra and Jake-Fraser McGurk had the same fate too.
|Player Name
|Base Price ( ₹)
|Liam Livingstone
|2 Crore
|Devon Conway
|2 Crore
|Prithvi Shaw
|75 Lakh
|Sarfaraz Khan
|75 Lakh
|Rachin Ravindra
|2 Crore
|Jonny Bairstow
|1 Crore
|Deepak Hooda
|75 Lakh
|KS Bharat
|75 Lakh
|Gus Atkinson
|2 Crore
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|2 Crore
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|1 Crore
|Jamie Smith
|2 Crore
|Wiaan Mulder
|1 Crore
