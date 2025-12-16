IPL 2026 auction player list updated Live: Complete list of players sold & unsold today for 10 teams with salaries

Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after the Australian all-rounder was stolen by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday for a whopping ₹25.20 crore.

However, interestingly, the likes of Devon Conway, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw were among the notable names who failed to attract any franchise. Rachin Ravindra and Jake-Fraser McGurk had the same fate too.