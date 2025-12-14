IPL 2026 Auction: Why Cameron Green under batter's bracket despite being an all-rounder? Australian reveals ‘stuff-up’

Cameron Green on Sunday cleared the air on why he has been registered as a batter despite being an all-rounder in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, scheduled to take place on December 16. The Australian, who is currently a part of the Ashes against England, has been named in the first set that will go under the hammer.

Green entered the IPL 2026 auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. Breaking his silence on the matter, Green clarified that he will be available to bowl during IPL 2026 and his listing in the batter's category is due to a mistake made by his manager.

Advertisement

“I’ll be good to bowl,” Green told reporters in Adelaide on Sunday. “I don’t know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn’t mean to say ‘batter’. I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it’s all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end,” added Green, who has prior IPL experience.

Which teams will target Cameron Green? Out of the 10 franchises, Green will be targeted mostly by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), especially for the voids in the middle-order. While KKR will jump in the bidding war after Andre Russell announced retirement, five-time champions CSK need to fill the void created by Ravindra Jadeja, who went to Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

With both franchises entering the IPL 2026 auction having highest purse in their pockets, it won't be surprising if Green becomes the most expensive in this year's auction. While KKR enter the auction with ₹64.30 crore, CSK have 43.40 crore left in their purse.

Also Read | IPL 2026: 5 youngest players to look out for during auction

Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan also spoke about KKR's need for Green. “Cameron Green is a top-quality all-rounder, and with KKR entering the auction with a sizeable purse, they’ll surely target him,” Pathan said while speaking to JioStar.

Cameron Green's IPL records The tall Australian made his IPL debut in 2023, scoring 452 runs in 16 matches including a hundred. He also took six wickets in that season. The next season, Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the last minute in an all-cash deal from Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement