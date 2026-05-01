IPL 2026: Australia's Josh Inglis joins Lucknow Super Giants ahead of 4 May match against Mumbai Indians

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of their next IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on 4 May.

Josh Inglis will be immediately available for selection. Inglis, who had played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, was released by the franchise due to his partial unavailability in IPL 2026.

Why Josh Inglis missed first half of IPL 2026 Inglis missed the first half of the ongoing season due to his wedding. Despite his uncertainty, Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for ₹8.60 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December 2025. According to ESPNCricinfo, Inglis has begun training with LSG.

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The report added that South Africa's Matthew Breetzke has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.

Breetzke had departed the LSG camp on 26 April ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Lucknow.

The report adds that Breetzke left the LSG camp because of a death in his wife's family. It is not yet known whether he will rejoin the LSG camp.

Inglis joining the LSG camp comes at a time when their overseas batters have had an unimpressive run of form.

Nicholas Pooran has scored just 82 runs from eight matches, whereas Aiden Markram has aggregated 193 runs from eight matches. Mitchell Marsh has scored 212 runs from eight matches, although his average is just 26.50.

Josh Inglis played 11 matches in IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings, and scored 278 runs at a strike-rate of 162.57, including one half-century. He has played in several leagues across the world, including the Big Bash League, Major League Cricket and Vitality Blast.