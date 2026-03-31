IPL 2026: ‘Baat nahi hui, par…’, Ravindra Jadeja reveals why he couldn't speak to MS Dhoni before RR vs CSK game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja excelled with the ball in his first season back at the franchise, as he registered figures of 2/18 against his former side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2026 opener on Monday. (IPL 2026 Updated Points Table)

Ravindra Jadeja began his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008, and played for them in 2009 as well. Chennai Super Kings signed the Saurashtra all-rounder ahead of the IPL 2012 season, and he spent 12 seasons with the Yellow Brigade.

He was part of the CSK side that won the IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023, but even before all this, he was part of the Rajasthan Royals side that won the inaugural IPL in 2008.

Ravindra Jadeja on why he couldn't talk with MS Dhoni During his CSK days, Jadeja shared a special bond with legendary skipper MS Dhoni.

However, Jadeja could not speak with the 44-year-old ahead of the RR vs CSK match. “Baat nahi hui, kyunki Mahi bhai phone band hi rakhte hain (Did not speak with Mahi bhai as he keeps his phone off),” Jadeja told broadcasters Star Sports after the match on Monday.

“Baat nahi hui, par jab bhi main milunga Mahi bhai se toh khoob saari baatein karunga (I couldn’t speak but will do a lot when I meet Mahi bhai)," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja on returning to Rajasthan Royals The 37-year-old further explained the feeling behind returning to the Rajasthan Royals.

“I’m liking the pink colour. The yellow had started to feel a bit old, but I’m just joking. Obviously, leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12-13 years, was a little difficult initially. It was very emotional. But I told myself that changes like these are also part of the journey," he stated.

“The good thing was that I’m now with the team where I had first won an IPL title. That memory has always stayed with me, that after the Under-19 World Cup, I started my IPL career there and won the title in my very first season.

"I have carried those memories along with a positive mindset, and my aim is to learn as much as I can with the new group and also share my experience with the team,” he explained.

Also Read | Jadeja surpasses Malinga to become 9th highest wicket taker in IPL

Overall, Jadeja has played 255 IPL matches, scoring 3260 runs and taking 172 wickets.