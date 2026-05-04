IPL 2026: BCCI may enforce stricter rules to curb ‘girlfriend culture’ in cash-rich league, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing to enforce stricter rules on "girlfriend culture" in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rumoured girlfriends of players such as Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, and a few others have been spotted travelling together in team buses and staying in hotels during matches.

BCCI on “girlfriend culture” in IPL According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI said authorities are concerned about partners accompanying players in official team environments. Some of these partners are social media influencers, with past links to betting app promotions, raising integrity concerns, the officials said.

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"A BCCI official has stated that discussions are underway. There are no issues with wives and family members travelling with players, but the matter is considered more serious in the case of girlfriends. Earlier, girlfriends were not allowed to stay with players during the IPL, but it has now become a trend,” the report said.

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“When a BCCI official raised the issue with a member of the Anti-Corruption Unit, the representative said they are not permitted to object to wives and “official girlfriends”. When the board questioned the term “official girlfriend”, the member said that is what they had been instructed," the report added.

After India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under last year, the BCCI implemented a rule stating that players' partners wouldn't be able to accompany them for more than two weeks on tours lasting 45 days or more.

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It is, however, still unclear whether the BCCI will implement such a rule in the IPL, given that 10 teams participate and such a rule would be challenging to implement.