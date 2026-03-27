IPL 2026: BCCI partners with Google India to bring in interactive AI Mode for cricket fans - What does this mean?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced today that it has partnered with Google India to enhance the fan experience for IPL 2026 through AI-powered analysis. According to the official IPL announcement, Google Search AI Mode will become a “premier partner” of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026.

Offering deeper insights and real-time analysis to viewers, this initiative will focus on enhancing fan engagement through AI. This deal will integrate advanced technology into Google Search, ensuring a more engaging and insightful viewing experience for cricket fans, the announcement said.

The Indian Premier League wrote on X, “BCCI is pleased to announce Google India as a Premier Partner for the TATA Indian Premier League 🤝.”

Suggesting that the interactive technology would enhance viewing experience, it added, “This strategic partnership aims to redefine fan engagement by integrating an enriched, conversational cricket experience directly into Google Search. By leveraging cutting-edge AI Mode technology, fans will have access to deeper tactical insights, real-time analysis, and a more interactive way to experience the game.”

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This marks a progressive move beyond conventional live scores and standard commentary. Besides this, Google is also the co-presenting sponsor for IPL 2026 across television and digital broadcast in a category-exclusive deal with JioStar.

JioStar announced 27 sponsors for TATA IPL 2026 — from AI, consumer electronics, FMCG, and finance sectors to EVs a sweeping mix of legacy Indian brands will be part of the broadcaster’s TV and digital coverage. These include Campa Energy, Havells & Lloyd, Birla Opus, Hero MotoCorp and Amazon.

Emphasising that this initiative will deepen fan's connection with the game, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “IPL has always been the heartbeat of Indian cricket, and this collaboration with Google India to integrate AI mode into search will fundamentally transform the fan experience. We are thrilled to empower our millions of passionate fans with enriched and conversational insights,” Best Media Info reported.

Google India VP Marketing Shekar Khosla said, "Cricket fans are not just passive viewers but are active experts; they are looking for deeper insights and stories that help them celebrate their teams both on and off the pitch. With AI Mode in Search, we’re excited to help fans stay connected to the game's pulse like never before, continuing our commitment to bringing the best of Google AI to the world’s biggest sporting moments."

Social media rection A user wrote, "This is huge! Google India stepping in as Premier Partner for #TATAIPL 2026 with AI Mode in Search? Imagine asking "Break down that last over strategy" or "Compare Kohli's vs Maxwell's powerplay stats" and getting real-time tactical insights, charts, and conversational analysis right there. No more switching tabs mid-match! Cricket + AI = next-level fan experience. Can't wait for the smarter, deeper IPL vibes."

Another user remarked, “Big move by BCCI! Google India joining as a Premier Partner will totally change fan engagement with TATA IPL real-time insights and interactive experiences sound next-level.”