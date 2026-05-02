IPL 2026: BCCI to review controversial Impact Player rule after end of ongoing season, says Devajit Saikia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review the controversial Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the conclusion of the 2026 season. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development on Saturday.

The Impact Player rule was introduced to the IPL in 2023, and the rule is similar to that of substitutions in football. This rule allows teams to sub out a player for another player during the course of the match.

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However, several players including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, feel that the rule is unfair on all-rounders as it disrupts their overall development, and that it heavily favours the batters. Ever since this rule was introduced, there have been multiple instances of teams posting totals of 250-plus.

In fact, Delhi Capitals posted 264 on the board against Punjab Kings earlier this season. Even that wasn't enough as the Shreyas Iyer-led side chased down the total with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

In another match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased down 244 against Mumbai Indians (MI) with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Devajit Saikia on impact player rule "Some low-scoring matches are also there. All the fans are enjoying the matches. The bowlers are getting good wickets as well.

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"Some teams are scoring very low totals too if you look at the overall scorecards, and some teams are chasing 260 also," Saikia told reporters in Mumbai. "Everything is happening it is a full bouquet in one package," he added.

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He revealed that the discussions on the impact player rule has been going on for the last two years. He added that the BCCI has not received any request from any IPL franchises.

"This discussion on the rule has been going on for the last two years. We will review it after this tournament is over, and in the middle of the tournament, we cannot take any call," he said.

"There is no official request that we should revisit this particular Impact Player proposition. It is in the media that I sometimes read it. But if it comes from the teams, then we'll have to take a call. But till now, no such situation has arisen," he explained.