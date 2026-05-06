IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium could miss out on hosting playoffs and final; Here's why

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is reportedly at risk of missing out on hosting IPL 2026 playoff matches as well as the final.

According to news agency ANI, the Chinnaswamy Stadium could miss out on hosting the said games because of some "problems" created by an MLA ticketing issue.

Ahead of RCB's IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar had stated that each MLA should receive a minimum of five IPL tickets, claiming that they were VIPs and that they shouldn't be made to wait in queues.

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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar then intervened into the matter, and a settlement was reached—Each MLAs and MPs would be given three complimentary tickets for RCB's home matches in Bengaluru.

However, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara then clarified on the issue, stating that the tickets are only meant for MLAs or their family members.

Will Bengaluru lose IPL playoffs and final? “IPL 2026 playoffs and final venue will be announced soon. Matches likely to be divided into Punjab and Karnataka, the last time winner should host the final, but MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru, and if there is no solution, then BCCI will move the final to another city,” a source was quoted as saying by ANI.

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As per tradition, the IPL final is held at the home ground of the defending champions. In this case, it is Bengaluru, since Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions.

Kolkata's Eden Gardens was due to host the IPL 2025 final, but possible weather interruptions and logistical issues due to the India-Pakistan poltical tensions forced the match out of the city. The final was eventually held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, political issues could force the summit clash out of Bengaluru this time. On 4 June last year, a stampede took place near the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's trophy parade, and it resulted in 11 people being killed and over 50 others injured. Bengaluru eventually missed out on hosting matches of the 2025 Women's World Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

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