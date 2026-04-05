IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on cusp of creating history during RCB vs CSK clash in Bengaluru; Check details here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could create history during his team's IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar has enjoyed a stellar IPL career so far, taking 199 wickets from 191 matches.

He began his IPL career in 2011 with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, before joining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014. He was part of RCB's IPL title-winning side in 2025, having finished the season with 17 wickets from 14 matches.

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How Bhuvneshwar Kumar could create history On Sunday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could become the first pacer in history to take 200 IPL wickets, and the second bowler overall to do so.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal currently leads the all-time wicket-takers' list in IPL with 224 scalps from 176 matches, followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (199 wickets from 191 matches) in second place.

Sunil Narine (193), Piyudh Chawla (192) and Ravichandran Ashwin (187) complete the top five list. Bhuvneshwar, who was considered an effective powerplay bowler during the start of his IPL career, was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL title-winning campaign in 2016.

The Uttar Pradesh pacer won the Purple Cap that year after he took 23 wickets from 17 innings. He retained the Purple Cap in 2017 after he took 26 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.05. His form peaked between the 2014 and 2017 seasons, having taken 87 wickets across the four seasons.

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In IPL 2025, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood stole the limelight for RCB in IPL 2025 after he ended as the top wicket-taker for RCB with 22 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, though, was expensive at times, but he still struck at crucial junctures during matches.

He, in fact, took the wickets of Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis in the 17th over of Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) run chase in the IPL 2025 final. Punjab Kings, looking to chase a total of 190, were restricted to 184/7 in 20 overs.

Chennai Super Kings, who have lost their first two matches, are in desperate need for a win in IPL 2026 and they will hope to do so on Sunday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side, on the other hand, scripted a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2026.