IPL 2026: Big boost for Kolkata Knight Riders? Matheesha Pathirana joins struggling team for remainder of season

Matheesha Pathirana has not played competitive cricket since February, when he suffered an injury during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup match against Australia.

PN Vishnu
Published19 Apr 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the third T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb, 3. 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_03_2026_000355A)
Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the third T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb, 3. 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_03_2026_000355A)(AP)

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana finally joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp on Sunday ahead of their IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on the same day.

However, Matheesha Pathirana is unlikely to feature in Sunday's evening match against RR as the medical team will reportedly assess his match fitness over a couple of training sessions.

KKR welcomes Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana has not played competitive cricket since sustaining a calf strain during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup match against Australia in February. "Just a reminder, Pathi ghar aa chuke hain," KKR posted on "X", along with a photo of Pathirana posing with KKR's three IPL trophies.

The 23-year-old's arrival is a big boost for KKR, wo are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team IPL 2026 standings with just one point from six games. KKR have lost five matches, whereas their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was washed out due to rain in Kolkata.

KKR had already sustained a big blow ahead of IPL 2026. Pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, whereas Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released due to political reasons. Australia pacer Cameron Green's bowling has been limited due to Cricket Australia regularly monitoring his workload.

Also Read | Big boost for KKR in IPL 2026; When is Matheesha Pathirana joining?

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has also been inconsistent, taking just two wickets from four matches. Much will be expected from Matheesha Pathirana, who was acquired by KKR for 18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

The Kandy-born cricketer has played every season of the IPL since making his debut in 2022. He has played for only Chennai Super Kings so far. From 32 IPL matches, he has taken 47 wickets at an average of 21.61 and an economy rate of 8.68.

Also Read | KKR vs RR, Match 28 Preview: Desperate Kolkata face the abyss at Eden Gardens

As far as his T20I career is concerned, the right-am pacer has played 28 matches and has taken 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.42.

Also Read | KKR vs RR prediction: Who’ll win, Kolkata or Rajasthan? We asked ChatGPT, Gemini

After Sunday's match against Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders will get a one week break, thus giving Pathirana enough time to get match fit. KKR's next match after the RR game is against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on 26 April.

IplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

HomeSportsCricket NewsIPL 2026: Big boost for Kolkata Knight Riders? Matheesha Pathirana joins struggling team for remainder of season
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.