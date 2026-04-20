IPL 2026: Big boost for Lucknow Super Giants as Josh Inglis to join squad ahead of Mumbai Indians match on 4 May

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have received a massive boost for the second half of the IPL 2026 season, with Australia's Josh Inglis set to join the team ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on 4 May, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Inglis wasn't available for the first half of IPL 2026 because of his wedding in the middle of April. Josh Inglis got married on 18 April and will spend some more time away from cricket before reaching India and joining the team.

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Should the Australia wicketkeeper-batter be available to play for LSG from 4 May, he could end up playing six matches in the league stage, but that would depend on the team combination.

Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram are the overseas players who have consistently featured for LSG in IPL 2026, but they don't always pick a fourth overseas player.

Nicholas Pooran, who was one of the stars with the bat for LSG in 2025, is currently in horrendous form, having scored just 51 runs from six innings. He has managed a strike rate of just 80 in the ongoing season. South Africa's George Linde, though, has played two out of LSG's last three matches.

The 31-year-old played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 and scored 278 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 162.57, scoring one half-century. Lucknow Super Giants acquired Inglis for ₹8.60 crore despite his unavailability for the first half of the season.

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Anrich Nortje leaves LSG camp The ESPNCricinfo report added that South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje left the LSG camp last week.

The reason for Nortje leaving the LSG camp, however, is still not known. Nortje played just one match this season, against Delhi Capitals (DC) on 1 April. He finished with figures of 0/39 from four overs.