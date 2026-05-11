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IPL 2026: Can Delhi Capitals still qualify for playoffs? All possible scenarios explained

Delhi Capitals (DC) currently find themselves in eighth place with eight points from 11 matches in the IPL 2026 standings.

PN Vishnu
Published11 May 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel celebrates with his teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)
Delhi Capitals' skipper Axar Patel celebrates with his teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh)
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Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves in a spot of bother as far as their IPL 2026 playoff hopes are concerned. The Axar Patel-led side began their IPL 2026 campaign on a confident note, winning three out of their first five matches. However, their fortunes have taken a wrong turn as the IPL 2020 finalists find themselves in eighth place with eight points from 11 matches.

With other teams like Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) catching up with the rest of the top-half teams in the IPL 2026 standings, it goes without saying that Delhi Capitals have to win each of their remaining matches.

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As Delhi Capitals gear up to face Punjab Kings on Monday, let's take a look at their IPL playoff scenarios.

 

Also Read | IPL 2026: Did Tim David make a middle finger gesture during RCB vs MI match?

Can Delhi Capitals make the IPL 2026 playoffs?

IPL 2026 updated points table

PositionTeamMatches playedWon LostNRPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1174014+1.103
2Sunrisers Hyderabad1174014+0.737
3Gujarat Titans1174014+0.228
4Punjab Kings1063113+0.571
5Chennai Super Kings1165012+0.185
6Rajasthan Royals1165012+0.082
7Kolkata Knight Riders104519-0.169
8Delhi Capitals114708-1.154
9Mumbai Indians (E) 113806-0.585
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)113806-0.907

E: Eliminated from IPL 2026

As of now, Delhi Capitals are still mathematically alive in the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. Delhi Capitals have matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and winning each of the three matches will take them to 14 points from as many matches.

Delhi Capitals' remaining league stage matches in IPL 2026

DateMatch (Venue)
11 MayPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala)
17 MayDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (New Delhi)
24 MayKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (Kolkata)

Even with 14 points, their playoff hopes will remain slim as they will want Punjab Kings (Fourth place, 13 points), Chennai Super Kings (Fifth place, 12 points) and Rajasthan Royals (Sixth place, 12 points) all to slip up. Kolkata Knight Riders are also ahead of DC currently, in seventh place with nine points from 10 matches.

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Also Read | Yesterday IPL match results: What happened in CSK vs LSG and RCB vs MI games?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) all have 14 points already with three games to play for each of them. DC's negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.154 does not help their case either.

This means that Axar Patel and Co should not just win matches, but they must do so by very big margins. With Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) eliminated, a defeat for DC in either of their three remaining matches will mean that they too will be knocked out of IPL 2026.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Orange Cap, Purple Cap after RCB vs MI: Bhuvneshwar reclaims top spot

IPL 2024 was the last time a team qualified with 14 points in the league stage. That was Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in Bengaluru, to take the fourth playoff spot.

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Both RCB and CSK finished with 14 points from as many matches, but the Faf du Plessis-led side qualified for the playoffs by virtue of a superior NRR.

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