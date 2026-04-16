IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings suffer blow as Khaleel Ahmed ruled out with quadriceps injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have sustained a huge blow after pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been reportedly ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a quadriceps injury. Khaleel sustained the injury during Chennai Super Kings' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on Tuesday.

“It is a grade 2 tear, and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Khaleel Ahmed sustained the injury during the 17th over of KKR's chase. He began his run-up to bowl the final ball of the over, but he felt some discomfort in his right thigh.

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While he tried to continue bowling, he was unable to and eventually called for medical help. He eventually went off the field, and medium pacer Gurjapneet Singh completed the over.

Khaleel finished the match with figures of 1/24 from 3.5 overs. He played in all five of CSK's matches so far, but took just two wickets. In the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) that CSK won, the Rajasthan-born speedster registered figures of 1/40 from three overs.

CSK is already hit by injuries The Chennai Super Kings were already hit by injuries before the start of IPL 2026. The legendary MS Dhoni has not played a single match for CSK this season, as he has been recovering from a calf strain. He recently underwent rehabilitation in Chennai and did not travel with the team for their away games.

Dhoni, though, is reportedly set to make his comeback in CSK's blockbuster clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Australia pacer Nathan Ellis had been ruled out of the season due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by fellow Aussie Spencer Johnson.

The five-time champions had begun their IPL 2026 campaign with three consecutive defeatsbut have turned things around with two straight wins against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is currently in eighth place with four points from five matches.