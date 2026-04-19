IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings youngster Ayush Mhatre to be sidelined after suffering hamstring tear

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has confirmed that Ayush Mhatre has suffered a hamstring injury and added that his absence will be a huge loss for the side.

Ayush Mhatre, who scored 30 runs from 13 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026, was limping while running between the wickets during CSK's chase.

He even struggled to complete a second run while batting with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at the other end.

Michael Hussey on extent of Ayush Mhatre's injury Mhatre was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the fifth over, and had to be assisted off the field by CSK all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh and physio Taifun Simsek. "Obviously it is a hamstring tear," Hussey said after the match.

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"I don't know how bad it is. They will scan him tomorrow, or the next day I'm not sure. But yeah, looks pretty bad unfortunately. He's going to be a big loss, because he's been in really nice touch for us.

:He's an exciting young talent but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. That's exciting as well: we have some really good players who haven't been able to get that opportunity. It's going to be exciting for one of those guys," the former Australia batter added.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Ashwin slams CSK team management for letting Mhatre bat despite injury

He, however, was not sure for how long the 18-year-old will be sidelined for. "As much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush, I don't know how long for, but it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance," said Hussey. Mhatre has so far scored 201 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 177.87, including two half-centuries.

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Chennai Super Kings are in seventh place with four points from six matches. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will next lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, with both teams aiming to uplift their campaigns.

CSK are already struggling with injuries to key players. The legendary MS Dhoni suffered a calf strain ahead of the season and underwent rehabilitation in Chennai. Because of the injury, Dhoni is yet to play a game this season.

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed was recently ruled out of the rest of the season due to a quadriceps injury, and so was Nathan Ellis before the tournament, after the Australia pacer sustained a hamstring injury.

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CSK named Spencer Johnson as Nathan Ellis’ replacement, but the former hasn’t played a game so far as he himself is sidelined till late April due to a back stress fracture.