IPL 2026: ‘Come back stronger’ - Netizens react after Lungi Ngidi suffers horrific head injury during DC vs PBKS game

Lungi Ngidi sustained the head injury during the early stages of Punjab Kings' run chase against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

PN Vishnu
Published25 Apr 2026, 07:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi being attended to after facing an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)(PTI04_25_2026_000412A)
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi being attended to after facing an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)(PTI04_25_2026_000412A)(PTI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Lungi Ngidi sustained a horrific head injury during his team's IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Delhi on Saturday. The incident took place during the third over of Punjab Kings' run chase.

Lungi Ngidi was looking to backtrack towards the boundary while fielding, but lost his balance and fell onto the ground, thus hurting his head. Ngidi was attempting to take a catch off Axar Patel's delivery.

Also Read | KL Rahul becomes first Indian to enter 150-club in IPL, enters elite list

Doctors and physios immediately treated the South Africa pacer, and was taken off the field on a stretcher as an ambulance arrived to carry him to a hospital. The medical staff also applied a neck brace before Ngidi was taken off the field.

Lungi Ngidi has played seven matches in IPL 2026 so far, and has taken seven wickets, including figures of 3/27 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the first match of the season.

Also Read | IPL 2026: DC's Lungi Ngidi won't let emotions get better of him against RCB

How fans reacted to Lungi Ngidi's injury

Fans were in shock following the injury to Lungi Ngidi. Here are a few reactions:

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth total of 264/2 from 20 overs. The hosts lost Pathum Nissanka in the third over, leaving them at 28/1.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals get ₹11.75 crore boost in IPL 2026 ahead of Punjab Kings clash

However, Delhi Capitals fought back thanks to an unbeaten 152 from KL Rahul. KL Rahul and Nitish Rana (91) forged 220 runs from just 95 balls for the second wicket, until the latter was dismissed in the 19th over.

Punjab Kings are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with 11 points from six matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have won five matches, while one match was washed out due to rain.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are in sixth place with six points from as many matches.

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HomeSportsCricket NewsIPL 2026: ‘Come back stronger’ - Netizens react after Lungi Ngidi suffers horrific head injury during DC vs PBKS game
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