IPL 2026: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey says MS Dhoni progressing well: ‘He’ll be back as soon as possible'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has assured that MS Dhoni will be back in action as soon as possible.

The former CSK skipper missed the first three weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf strain and underwent rehabilitation, which he has completed.

He also cleared his fitness test, and after doing so, he travelled with the team to Hyderabad and Mumbai for CSK's away games.

Despite clearing his fitness test, the Jharkhand cricketer is yet to play a match this season.

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Michael Hussey gives update on MS Dhoni “MS is going really well. Hopefully, he’ll be back as soon as possible. I’m not sure if that will be tomorrow or the match after, but he’s progressing well,” Hussey said ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk on Saturday.

“He’s been working on his running speeds, which was probably the main concern. From a skill perspective, we’re very confident in his batting and wicketkeeping. It was more about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially towards the back end of an innings where quick singles and twos are crucial," added the former Australia cricketer.

Hussey stated that it is up to MS Dhoni to decide when to play. “Once he feels confident in his calf, I’m sure he’ll give the signal that he’s ready to go. At the moment, we’re guided by him. We’re waiting. I think all of Chennai is waiting," he explained.

Michael Hussey also stated the reason why the 44-year-old has distanced himself from venues on CSK's matchdays. “He felt that if he attended, it might become a distraction… he didn’t want that to take attention away from the team,” the 50-year-old said.

Dhoni has endured a difficult few seasons amid injury concerns. He underwent a knee surgery after guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title in 2023. During IPL 2024, Dhoni played through a muscle tear.