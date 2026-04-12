IPL 2026: CSK's Sanju Samson reveals how he worked on his return to form: ‘You need to bring your mind…’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson roared back to form with the bat in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai on Saturday, slamming an unbeaten 115 runs from 56 balls.

The Kerala cricketer had begun his IPL 2026 campaign with his new franchise with scores of 6,7 and 9. This was after Samson enjoyed a terrific run in T20 World Cup 2026, with scores of 97*, 89 and 89 in the last three matches to guide India to the title.

Sanju Samson had completed a trade move from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year.

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Sanju Samson on his comeback century vs DC "To be very honest, how much form you're in, however many matches you have won for your country, a couple of failures definitely put a lot of doubts in your mind," Samson said at the presentation ceremony after Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday.

"But I just wanted to go back and do my basics and believe in myself and just stick to my scoring patterns. So a lot of thoughts came. Should I go harder at the start or should I change my game plan? But I wanted to stick to what was working and luckily, it came off beautifully today," he added.

Samson revealed that amid his initial failures with the bat, his main aim was to focus on the basics of his game again. "I have failed a lot, and that tells you how you need to come back."

"Mentally you think about, okay, do you need to go a bit hard, or do you need to change your game plan? So the mind gets a bit here and there. So you need to bring your mind and body to the basics. I am 31 years old, and I have spent a lot of time in this sport, so I need to know what my basics are.

"My basics are to mentally get in a different zone, and also physically do your basics. As a batsman, you need to come back to timing the ball, just looking at the ball coming out of the bowler's hand, so all those things.

"We did some really good sessions a day before with our supporting staff, and I am very happy things came nicely today," he explained.

CSK, without MS Dhoni, endured a difficult start to IPL 2026, losing their first three matches. However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side bounced back in their next game against Delhi Capitals, scripting a 23-run win.

CSK were asked to bat by DC and the five-time champions powered themselves to a total of 212/2 from 20 overs. Ayush Mhatre, who retired out, scored 59 runs from 36 deliveries. In their reply, DC were bowled out for 189 in 20 overs, with Tristan Stubbs top-scoring with 60 runs.