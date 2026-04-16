IPL 2026: DC pacer Lungi Ngidi says he won't let emotions get better of him against RCB: ‘My responsibility is to…’

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side that won their maiden IPL title last year. He played just two matches, though, taking four wickets and was released by RCB.

Lungi Ngidi was then acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, and has already played double the number of matches as last season. From four matches, Lungi has so far taken five wickets and is currently 10th in the IPL 2026 wicket-takers' list.

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Delhi Capitals' next IPL game is against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the match, Ngidi spoke on facing his former side, and said that he won't let emotions get the better of him, and said that he will be just focussed on performing his best.

‘My responsibility is to perform for DC’: Lungi Ngidi "I don’t take emotions into the game. When I play, it’s purely professional and strictly business as you would call it. I’m representing Delhi Capitals now. I had a great time at RCB and we won the title, but that chapter is over.

"Now my responsibility is to perform for Delhi Capitals, who have shown their faith in me," Ngidi replied to a query from Livemint.com during a virtual media roundtable on Thursday.

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Ngidi avoided revealing how he intends to bowl to RCB opener Virat Kohli, who is currently the Orange Cap holder with 228 runs.

"I’m not going to tell you my plans for Virat Kohli because that would defeat the purpose of wickets. But yes, you always come up with plans. You look at technical things, recent dismissals, and patterns. That’s normal planning for every batter before every game," the 30-year-old explained.

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"He’s obviously one of the most consistent batters in that lineup, so you have to be aware of him. But having been around that setup, I know the other batters as well, and they are just as dangerous," he added.

Lungi Ngidi impressed with Auqib Nabi Auqib Nabi, a fast-bowling sensation from Jammu & Kashmir, was one of the costliest players that Delhi Capitals bought at the IPL 2026 auction.

He was acquired by DC for ₹8.40 crore following an intense bidding war between DC, RR, SRH and RCB. Auqib Nabi rose to fame in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, wherein he picked up 60 wicket from 17 innings to finish as the tournament's top wicket-taker.

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Ngidi termed Nabi as a "complete cricketer". "When I found out he was coming to Delhi, I started reading about him and his performances. He’s done very well recently, and I was excited to meet him," the Durban-born cricketer said.

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"When I met him, I realised how skillful he is. He can swing the ball both ways, bowl yorkers, bowl at good pace, and also contribute with the bat. He’s a complete cricketer," he added.

"He’s very calm, very humble, and a quiet guy as well. I enjoy being around players like that. He works hard and is very focused. We were paired together in the nets and just clicked. We don’t talk a lot, but we understand each other well and communicate when needed," Ngidi stated.

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"I enjoy meeting players who are trying to come through the system and make a name for themselves. Those are the stories I really appreciate," he revealed.

Delhi Capitals are currently in fifth place with four points from four games. They began their campaign with wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, but then suffered losses to Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.