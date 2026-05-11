IPL 2026: Did Tim David make a middle finger gesture during RCB vs MI match in Raipur? Watch viral video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Tim David seemed to be in an animated mood during their IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur on Sunday.

A video went viral on social media, showing the Australian cricketer making a middle-finger gesture after RCB's two-wicket win over MI.

Tim David, in fact, is a former Mumbai Indians player having spent three seasons with the five-time champions from 2022 to 2024.

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Tim David's IPL stints with MI and RCB

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Did Tim David make a middle finger gesture during the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match? ⌵ A video circulated on social media showing Tim David appearing to make a middle-finger gesture after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2026 match in Raipur. 2 What was the outcome of the IPL 2026 match between RCB and MI in Raipur? ⌵ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish in Raipur. The win propelled RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 standings, while MI was eliminated from playoff contention. 3 How did Krunal Pandya perform in the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Krunal Pandya played a crucial role in RCB's chase, scoring a match-defining 73 off 46 balls. He anchored the innings after RCB lost early wickets and helped bring them closer to the target. 4 What happened with Virat Kohli's performance in the recent RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Virat Kohli was dismissed for a second successive golden duck in the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians. Despite this dip in form, Krunal Pandya expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back. 5 Who were the key bowlers in the RCB vs MI IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout bowler for RCB, taking four wickets for 23 runs, which included dismissing key MI batsmen early. For MI, Corbin Bosch took four wickets, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

The 30-year-old played 37 matches for MI during the three seasons, and ended up scoring 658 runs at a strike-rate of 171.35.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru then signed him for ₹3 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, and he has been with the franchise ever since. In IPL 2025, Tim David scored 187 runs from nine innings for RCB at a strike-rate of 185.14 that included one half-century.

In IPL 2026 so far, the Singapore-born cricketer has aggregated 232 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 196.61.

The Australian big-hitter was dismissed for a golden duck in Sunday's match against the Mumbai Indians, leaving RCB at 131/6in the 16th over, while looking to chase down a total of 167. In the end, a six from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and later a couple of runs from Rasikh Salam Dar led RCB to a remarkable two-wicket win. Krunal Pandya had set the platform for the win with a 46-ball 73.

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The win took RCB to the top of the 10-team IPL 2026 standings with 14 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, the loss meant that the Mumbai Indians (MI) were knocked out of IPL 2026 in the league stage for the second time in three seasons.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and asked the Mumbai Indians to bat first. Only Tilak Varma (57) and Naman Dhir (47) were able to convert their starts, with a majority of the other batters letting MI down. MI were eventually restricted to 166/7, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking four wickets.

Also Read | RCB vs MI Highlights: Royal Challengers eliminate Mumbai Indians from playoffs

While Tim David escaped further punishment, RCB head coach Andy Flower was fined 15% of his match fee for the usage of an “audible obscenity” during the match. This came in the aftermath of the 18th over of RCB’s run chase, when Flower was involved in an animated exchange with the fourth umpire over a boundary call.

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