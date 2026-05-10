IPL 2026: ‘Even if he manages to…’, Anil Kumble explains why CSK shouldn't play MS Dhoni even if he is fit

Former India captain Anil Kumble feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni could remain out of the team's playing XI even if he regains full fitness, in order to not hinder the team's momentum.

CSK, who began the IPL 2026 season with three consecutive losses, have seemingly found their mojo back with three wins in their last five matches.

The Yellow Brigade are in sixth place with 10 points from as many matches.

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni's chances of playing this season “CSK are the kind of side that don’t like their winning streak to end. They don’t tinker much with their winning combination, and they believe in backing their players," Anil Kumble said on Star Sports.

“Now, MS Dhoni has been batting a lot in the nets. He has even been practising wicketkeeping in net sessions, which is very surprising because he is someone who never keeps wickets in the nets," he added.

The former Karnataka cricketer opined that Dhoni would not want to disturb the winning combination. “Dhoni is doing that and trying his best to return to full match fitness. But even if he manages to regain the required fitness levels, I feel he will not want to come into the playing XI because CSK are doing well," he explained.

Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches, and has scored 5439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike-rate of 137.45.

However, the 44-year-old has had struggles with injuries recently. After guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, the Jharkhand cricketer underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai. He then played IPL 2024 through a muscle tear in his leg.