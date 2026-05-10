Subscribe

IPL 2026: ‘Even if he manages to…’, Anil Kumble explains why CSK shouldn't play MS Dhoni even if he is fit

MS Dhoni has not played a single match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 so far because of a side strain.

PN Vishnu
Published10 May 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni with a robotic camera dog during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI04_22_2026_000341A)
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni with a robotic camera dog during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI04_22_2026_000341A)(PTI)
AI Quick Read

Former India captain Anil Kumble feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni could remain out of the team's playing XI even if he regains full fitness, in order to not hinder the team's momentum.

CSK, who began the IPL 2026 season with three consecutive losses, have seemingly found their mojo back with three wins in their last five matches.

The Yellow Brigade are in sixth place with 10 points from as many matches.

Also Read | CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis off to a flyer in Chepauk

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni's chances of playing this season

“CSK are the kind of side that don’t like their winning streak to end. They don’t tinker much with their winning combination, and they believe in backing their players," Anil Kumble said on Star Sports.

Advertisement

“Now, MS Dhoni has been batting a lot in the nets. He has even been practising wicketkeeping in net sessions, which is very surprising because he is someone who never keeps wickets in the nets," he added.

The former Karnataka cricketer opined that Dhoni would not want to disturb the winning combination. “Dhoni is doing that and trying his best to return to full match fitness. But even if he manages to regain the required fitness levels, I feel he will not want to come into the playing XI because CSK are doing well," he explained.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Will Suryakumar Yadav play in RCB vs MI clash today?

Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches, and has scored 5439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike-rate of 137.45.

However, the 44-year-old has had struggles with injuries recently. After guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title in 2023, the Jharkhand cricketer underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai. He then played IPL 2024 through a muscle tear in his leg.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jadeja brings up viral ‘pocket’ celebration after dismissing Buttler; watch

On Sunday, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). At the time of writing this report, LSG were 77/0 in the sixth over, with Josh Inglis having scored a 17-ball half-century.

IplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIPL 2026: ‘Even if he manages to…’, Anil Kumble explains why CSK shouldn't play MS Dhoni even if he is fit
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts