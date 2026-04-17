IPL 2026: Ex-India cricketer Kris Srikkanth urges KKR to drop skipper Ajinkya Rahane if fortunes don't change

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only team yet to register a win in IPL 2026. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are in 10th place in the IPL 2026 standings with just one point from five matches, with the lone point coming after their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was washed out due to rain.

The three-time champions have suffered defeats to Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and most recently Chennai Super Kings.

KKR will have another chance at clinching their first win of the season when they face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday.

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Kris Srikkanth on Ajinkya Rahane's struggles Former India captain Kris Srikkanth is of the opinion that Ajinkya Rahane should be given just one or two more chances.

If he fails to impress as captain in the upcoming matches, Srikkanth says KKR should name Sunil Narine as their captain midway through the season.

In the match against CSK, Rahane batted at the No.3 batting position instead of his usual openers' spot. He scored just 28 runs from 22 balls, and KKR's costliest buy Cameron Green batted even down the order at No.6. He was dismissed for a golden duck.

“I'll give Ajinkya Rahane one or two chances more. If nothing changes, I'll drop him also and make Sunil Narine the captain midway through the season. Rahane should come into bat only if necessary. Else let him only captain the side.

“He shouldn't bat in the middle. Making him the captain was the wrong move in the first place. But do they have the courage to make a strong move of dropping him now?” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Rahane has scored 152 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 149.01 in the ongoing IPL season so far.

He was named as the skipper of KKR ahead of IPL 2025, wherein they finished in eighth place with 12 points. Rahane had replaced Shreyas Iyer as captain. Iyer had led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024, but was released ahead of the 2025 season.

The former national selector said that KKR have to drop Finn Allen and Cameron Green and bring in Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana.

“They should drop Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Bring in Rachin Ravindra and Pathirana. They can open with Rachin Ravindra and Rahane. That'll balance the team. But their support staff itself looks better than the actual players they have,” he added.

Pathirana, who had sustained a calf strain during the T20 World Cup in February, recently received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket to take part in the IPL.