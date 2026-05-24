IPL 2026: Fans misbehave with cheerleaders during LSG vs PBKS match in Lucknow; watch viral video

Horrendous scenes took place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday as a few fans were allegedly found to have misbehaved with the cheerleaders during an IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

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Visuals from the stadium showed police officials intervening and taking action against the group of people who misbehaved with the cheerleaders. Female personnel were also present at the venue and were speaking to the fans.

What happened in LSG vs PBKS match? Talking about the match, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten century to guide his team to a crucial seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. The win helped Punjab Kings end their six-match winless run, and also get to 15 points from 14 matches, thus still keeping their playoff hopes alive.

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The visitors won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts lost Arshin Kulkarni and Nicholas Pooran in the powerplay, but opener Josh Inglis made sure that LSG would remain in a good position for a strong total.

The Australian batter slammed 72 runs from 44 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. He was later supported by Ayush Badoni (43), Rishabh Pant (26) and Abdul Samad (37*) as Lucknow Super Giants posted 196/6 on the board.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants got off to a dream start with Mohammed Shami getting rid of Priyansh Arya off the very first ball of the chase. Punjab Kings then lost Cooper Connolly too in the third over, but then began the comeback.

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Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer (101*) forged a 140-run stand from just 76 balls, and that completely changed the complexion of the game. By the time Inglis departed, Punjab Kings were 162/3 in the 15th over. Most of the damage was done, and they needed just 35 runs from 30 Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge (9*) helped Punjab Kings cross the finish line with two overs to spare.

Can Punjab Kings qualify for the IPL playoffs? Yes. Punjab Kings can qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. However, with all their league stage matches done, they have to wait for other results to go in their favour.

Simply put, Punjab Kings will have to hope that Rajasthan Royals (14 points) lose to Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders (13 points). Should RR beat MI, then the Riyan Parag-led side will advance to the playoffs.

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"You kinda get lost in the previous losses when you discuss a lot. It's important that you let them be. Free-flow of mind is required in crucial matches. You don't want to make them overthink in pressure situations. Today I literally told Ricky that let's not do any team meetings. Let's just head to the ground and do our rituals which we've been doing consistently and we could see the result," Shreyas Iyer said after the match.