IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match

After weeks of nail-biting matches, today, May 31, is finally the day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans who will be aiming to lift their second trophies. The IPL 2026 final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad of Gujarat.
The final on Sunday in Ahmedabad will be a rematch of the first playoff on Tuesday when Bengaluru beat Gujarat by 92 runs in Dharamsala. The Gujarat Titans had secured their place in the final with a victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
The IPL 2026 final is being played today, May 31, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. IPL 2026 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 pm.
The toss will happen around 7 pm. The match will be aired on Star Sports Network.
JioHotstar will be streaming the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match live.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the Gujarat Titans were scheduled to fly from Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon via a chartered flight but severe weather conditions disrupted their travel plan.
As a result, the Gujarat Titans reached Ahmedabad only around 10:30 pm on Saturday, significantly reducing their preparation time ahead of the summit clash at their home venue.
In contrast, RCB arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and have benefited from additional recovery and training time.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.
(With agency inputs)