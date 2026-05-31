Subscribe

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match

The IPL 2026 final is being played today, May 31, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. IPL 2026 Final match will start at 7:30 pm.

Livemint
Updated31 May 2026, 01:49 PM IST
IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match
IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match(PTI)

After weeks of nail-biting matches, today, May 31, is finally the day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans who will be aiming to lift their second trophies. The IPL 2026 final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad of Gujarat.

Advertisement

The final on Sunday in Ahmedabad will be a rematch of the first playoff on Tuesday when Bengaluru beat Gujarat by 92 runs in Dharamsala. The Gujarat Titans had secured their place in the final with a victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

When, how and where to watch the IPL 2026 Final

The IPL 2026 final is being played today, May 31, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. IPL 2026 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 pm.

The toss will happen around 7 pm. The match will be aired on Star Sports Network.

Also Read | IPL 2026: What will happen if rain washes out final between RCB and GT?

JioHotstar will be streaming the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match live.

When did RCB, GT reach Ahmedabad?

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Gujarat Titans were scheduled to fly from Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon via a chartered flight but severe weather conditions disrupted their travel plan.

Advertisement

As a result, the Gujarat Titans reached Ahmedabad only around 10:30 pm on Saturday, significantly reducing their preparation time ahead of the summit clash at their home venue.

Also Read | Glenn Phillips fumes at reporter after GT's loss to RCB in Qualifier 1

In contrast, RCB arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and have benefited from additional recovery and training time.

IPL 2026 Final Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

IplCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts