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IPL 2026: Full list of venues for playoffs to be announced in next one-two days, says BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia

The IPL 2026 final is scheduled to take place on 31 May, but the venues for the playoffs are yet to be finalised.

PN Vishnu
Published2 May 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AFP)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the schedule and venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs in the next one day or two, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

"We are working on what could be the appropriate venue for the IPL playoffs and the final.

"So, we will take another two days' time," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

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Are Mullanpur and Bengaluru among the venues?

He was also asked if Mullanpur and Bengaluru would be among the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs, he didn't give a definite answer. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were crowned IPL champions last year whereas Punjab Kings (PBKS) were runners-up.

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"You can keep guessing, but I am not going to give you a reply. We will take a call in two days' time," he added. There is a chance that the two venues, especially Mullanpur, may not be given any IPL playoff matches. Mullanpur hosted Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of IPL 2025.

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This season, both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru look set to reach the playoffs once again. The Shreyas Iyer-led side currently lead the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from eight matches, whereas Rajat Patidar and Co are in second place with 12 points from nine matches.

Hyderabad were slated to host the matches since Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the then defending champions. However, the matches were shifted out of Hyderabad due to logistical reasons.

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Kolkata's Eden Gardens was slated to host the IPL 2025 final, but that was shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to Operation Sindhoor. Ahmedabad also hosted Qualifier 2 in 2025.

The IPL 2026 final is scheduled to be held on 31 May. The report adds that the playoff matches could be held on 26 May (Qualifier 1), 27 May (Eliminator), 29 May (Qualifier 2) and 31 May (Final).

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