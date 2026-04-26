IPL 2026: Gaikwads gritty 74* leads CSK to 158 vs GT after Rabadas 3-fer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a lone hand with a resilient unbeaten 74 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to post a competitive 158/7 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Chepauk in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday.

On a surface that appeared to offer some assistance to the pacers early on and grip for the spinners later, GT's bowling attack, led by a clinical Kagiso Rabada, kept the home side under constant pressure.

GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their decision paid immediate dividends as Kagiso Rabada (3/25 in 4 overs) dismantled the CSK top order during the Powerplay. He first dismissed Sanju Samson (11 and shortly after, removed Urvil Patel (4) in the same over, leaving CSK reeling at 25/2 in 4 overs.

The middle order failed to provide the necessary impetus as Dewald Brevis was kept quiet, eventually falling to Manav Suthar (1/22 in 3 overs) for a sluggish 2 off 9 balls. Shivam Dube provided a brief spark with a 17-ball 22 but was dismissed by Arshad Khan (2/43 in 4 overs).

While wickets tumbled at the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad remained the steadying force for the five-time IPL champions. The CSK skipper hit six fours and four sixes in his 60-ball stay. He anchored the innings, reaching his half-century and then accelerating in the final overs.

He found some support from Jamie Overton, who played a late cameo of 18 from just 6 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six off Arshad Khan, which helped push the total past the 150-mark. Kartik Sharma also contributed a quick-fire 15 before becoming Rabada's third victim.

Kagiso Rabada was the standout performer for the Titans, finishing his four overs with figures of 3 for 25. Mohammed Siraj was equally impressive with 1/23 in 4 overs. Manav Suthar (1/22) and Jason Holder (0/22 in 4 overs) also ensured the run rate didn't spiral out of control during the middle overs, though Arshad Khan proved expensive in the final stages.