IPL 2026: Green set to resume bowling role as KKR seek balance boost against LSG

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI): Cameron Green is expected to resume bowling duties for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, in what could provide a timely boost to a side struggling with team balance due to multiple injury setbacks.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Green, who has not bowled in IPL 2026 so far, had begun the tournament as a specialist batter following guidance from Cricket Australia due to a lower-back injury. However, with more than 10 days having passed since the initial advisory, the Australian all-rounder is now understood to be ready to return to bowling in a competitive match.

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"Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," Cricket Australia had said on March 30. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time."

KKR's combination has been heavily impacted in the early stages of the tournament. The franchise has had to deal with the absence of key bowlers, with Mustafizur Rahman unavailable due to instructions from the BCCI even before the season began. Injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep further depleted their pace resources, while Sunil Narine missed the previous match due to illness and Varun Chakaravarthy was sidelined with a hand injury.

Green's absence as a bowling option has compounded these issues, leaving KKR short on all-round balance. His return to bowling is expected to ease some of that pressure as the team looks to register its first win of the season after two defeats and a washout.

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The 26-year-old's form with the bat has also been under scrutiny. Having been bought for a record ₹25.20 crore at the IPL auction, the highest ever for an overseas player, Green has managed scores of 18, 2 and 4 in three innings, raising questions about his role in the batting order.

"One of those dismissals has been a run out [against SRH], not a part of his fault. Still, he's missed out twice. There's a bit of panic, he's not looking the same as the past," Aaron Finch had told ESPNcricinfo about his countrymate on Tuesday. "Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI - how he had a totally different intent. He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Don't push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest."

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