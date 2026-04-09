IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was handed a fine of ₹12 lakh after his team was found to have maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi on Wednesday. This is Gill's first offence of the season.

“Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi,” the IPL said via a statement.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement added.

When Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined twice Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was also fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL season.

First, he was fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate in their season-opener against Gujarat Titans (GT). The fine doubled to ₹24 lakh after his team repeated the offence against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Gill could face a similar punishment if his team maintains a slow over-rate once again during the ongoing season.

Should Gill repeat the offence a third time, he will be fined ₹30 lakh, whereas the rest of the playing XI players will be fined ₹12 lakh or half of their match fee.

According to the IPL Code of Conduct, a team must complete their innings within 90 minutes of the start of the match. Gujarat Titans, however, failed to finish the innings within the 90-minute mark, with Gill hence facing the punishment.

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by just one run in Delhi on Wednesday to get their first points of the season. The match went down to the wire after Delhi Capitals were set a target of 211. Pathum Nissanka (41) and KL Rahul (92) set the platform for Delhi Capitals with a 76-run stand for the first wicket.

However, the loss of quick wickets hurt their momentum, and David Miller retiring hurt did not help their case either. Miller, though, returned to bat with DC at 134/4 in the 14th over after Axar Patel's dismissal. Miller was at his aggressive best, but the South African not taking a single in the fifth ball of the final over of the chase cost DC the match as they lost by one run.