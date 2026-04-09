IPL 2026: ‘Have some shame’ — Fans slam Digvesh Singh Rathi for taking controversial catch during KKR vs LSG game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were once again at the centre of a fresh controversy in their IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The incident took place during the second over of KKR's innings, when Digvesh Singh Rathi took a controversial catch off Prince Yadav's delivery to dismiss Finn Allen.

It was a back of a length delivery that swung away a little bit, and Allen looked to heave it across the line. However, he could only manage to get a thick top-edge that flew to Digvesh Rathi at the third man fence.

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Digvesh Singh Rathi's catch controversy Replays, however, showed Digvesh to be touching the boundary rope, but there wasn't an extensive look at his catch, and KKR too did not opt for a review.

The controversial dismissal of Finn Allen eventually left KKR fans furious, and many of them were quick to vent their anger on the umpire's decision. Here are a few reactions:

Avesh Khan controversy in LSG's previous match This is not the first controversy involving Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. In their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Avesh Khan, who was at the LSG dugout, hit the ball with his bat as skipper Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs.

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The ball, however, had not reached the boundary and it was seemingly before that when Avesh hit the ball back into the ground. According to the IPL playing conditions, "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batter after the striker has received the ball."

However, on this occasion, Avesh Khan was part of the batting side, and there wasn't any fielder present near the boundary ropes trying to stop the ball.

This is also not the first time Digvesh Singh Rathi is being criticised. In IPL 2025, he was at the centre of controversy for his “notebook” celebration multiple times during the season. He was even handed a one-match suspension during the season.

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