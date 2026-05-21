IPL 2026: How can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for playoffs? All scenarios explained ahead of GT vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a must-win situation in their final IPL 2026 league stage match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Yellow Brigade have endured a mixed tournament, and yet, with just a few matches to go overall in the league stage, they are keeping themselves barely alive in the tournament. CSK, who have been without MS Dhoni in the playing XI, began the season with three successive defeats before winning two matches on the trot.

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In their next three matches, CSK won just one game, which was a 103-run win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). After an eight-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans on 26 April, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side won three successive matches to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

However, two successive losses in their last two games (vs Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad) have put CSK on the backfoot, and are in seventh place with 12 points from 13 matches.

Updated IPL 2026 standings

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 9 4 0 1.065 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.400 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.350 16 4 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 0.083 14 5 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings 13 6 7 0 -0.016 12 8 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

So, how can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs? We take a look at the scenarios.

How CSK can still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs Their five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad mean that destiny is no more in CSK's hands. Needless to say, to have any chance of qualifying, they have to beat Gujarat Titans on Thursday, and that would take them to 14 points.

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A victory for CSK will mean that they will need all four of the following outcomes to go in their favour:

Punjab Kings lose to Lucknow Super Giants: Punjab Kings are currently in a precarious position themselves. They are in fifth place with 13 points from 13 games, and a win will take them to 15 points. This is why Punjab Kings must lose to Lucknow Super Giants so that Shreyas Iyer and Co don't surpass 14 points.

Rajasthan Royals must lose to Mumbai Indians heavily: Rajasthan Royals already have 14 points from 13 matches which is not good news for CSK. Things will take a turn for the worse if RR beat Mumbai Indians in their final league stage match, as that would send the Royals to the playoffs. For CSK to qualify, RR, who have an NRR of +0.083, must lose to MI by a heavy margin. Even then, CSK will need other results to go in their favour.

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Kolkata Knight Riders must drop points: Kolkata Knight Riders are in sixth place with 13 points from as many matches, and a win will give themselves a shot at the playoffs. CSK will need Ajinkya Rahane and Co to lose their match against Delhi Capitals by a big margin, given KKR have a positive NRR of +0.011.

CSK must outplay DC on NRR: Delhi Capitals are currently in eighth place with 12 points from 13 matches. Like Chennai Super Kings, the Axar Patel-led side must win their final league stage match, which will take them to 14 points.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after KKR vs MI: Knight Riders keep hopes alive

Should both CSK and DC win their final matches, this is when the NRR comes into play. However, in this scenario, CSK have a little higher NRR of -0.016 than compared to DC's -0.871. Once again, CSK will need both RR and KKR to slip up as well.

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