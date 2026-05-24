IPL 2026: How Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders could qualify for playoffs—scenarios explained

The IPL 2026 season has reached its business end with just over a week more to go. Three teams— defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The battle for the fourth and final playoff spot has now come down to a race between Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

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Punjab Kings have played all of their 14 games, whereas Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be in action on Sunday. While Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in Sunday’s first of two matches, in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

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So, let's cut straight to the chase and look as to how each of these teams can still take the fourth playoff spot.

IPL 2026 updated standings

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.783 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.695 18 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.524 18 4 Punjab Kings 14 7 6 1 +0.309 15 5 Rajasthan Royals 13 7 6 0 +0.083 14 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 +0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.740 8

Punjab Kings (Fourth place, 15 points) Punjab Kings have played all of their 14 matches, and now comes the hard part for them—Playing the waiting game.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side, who had lost six straight games after a promising start to the season, finally ended their winless run on Saturday.

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They defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets to take their points tally to 15, and are in fourth place. The two-time runners-up now need to make sure that Rajasthan Royals don't beat Mumbai Indians.

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Should Rajasthan Royals win on Sunday, then both PBKS and KKR will be eliminated and the Riyan Parag-led side will advance to the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals (Fifth place, 14 points) Match remaining: vs Mumbai Indians (24 May)

For Rajasthan Royals, the equation is pretty simple— Beat Mumbai Indians, and you advance to the playoffs. Should they lose to the five-time champions, then they will be eliminated. Should RR lose, then the battle for the fourth playoff spot will come down to one of KKR and PBKS taking it.

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Kolkata Knight Riders (Sixth place, 13 points) Match remaining: vs Delhi Capitals (24 May)

Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2026 campaign with five losses in their first six matches. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side made a creditable comeback, winning six of their next seven matches. And now, it all comes down to their last league stage match against Delhi Capitals.

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KKR will need to beat DC by a huge margin on Sunday. Even then, they won't secure a place in the playoffs. The three-time champions will need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals earlier on Sunday. Should RR lose and KKR beat DC, then both KKR and PBKS will have 15 points each, and it will come down to the Net Run Rate (NRR). Currently, PBKS have a superior NRR of +0.309 than compared to KKR's +0.011.

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